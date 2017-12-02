Additional capabilities for G5 certified

Garmin has received FAA and European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) approval of additional G5 electronic flight instrument capabilities, including the installation of a G5 in place of an existing directional gyro (DG) or horizontal situational indicator (HSI) in some certified fixed-wing general aviation aircraft.

When paired with select VHF NAV/COMMs or GPS navigators, the G5 can be considered primary for displaying magnetic heading, VOR/LOC guidance and/or GPS course guidance, as well as distance and groundspeed, company officials report.

The installation of dual G5 electronic flight instruments can also eliminate the dependency on a failure-prone vacuum system in aircraft for attitude and heading information, officials add.

Garmin has also completed an amendment to the existing G5 supplemental type certification (STC) that allows certificated aircraft owners to mount the G5 flush with their instrument panel.

Additionally, using the new GAD 29B adapter, the G5 electronic flight instrument is also now compatible with a wide range of third-party autopilots.

The G5 electronic flight instrument is approved for installation in place of the aircraft’s existing DG/HSI via a Garmin-held STC for hundreds of certificated fixed-wing aircraft models.

Utilizing a new cost-effective magnetometer, the G5 electronic flight instrument displays magnetic heading. A dedicated rotary knob allows pilots to select and adjust course and make heading bug selections.

Suitable for installation in place of a standard 3-1/8-inch flight instrument, the G5 measures 3-inches in depth with the back-up battery so it can be integrated into a wide range of aircraft, company officials noted.

The G5 electronic flight instrument is also approved for flight under VFR and IFR conditions.

When paired with the GTN 650/750, GNS 430W/530W, non-WAAS GNS 430/530 or GNS 480 navigators, the G5 is approved as a primary source to display vertical and lateral GPS/VOR/LOC course deviation when available, as well as groundspeed and distance to the next waypoint.

In a G5 configuration that is paired with the GNC 255 or SL 30 NAV/COMM radio, the G5 is approved as a primary source to display lateral and vertical course deviation when available.

Additionally, a single magnetometer is capable of supplying magnetic heading information to two G5 electronic flight instruments simultaneously.

Installation configurations vary as up to two G5 displays can be incorporated into a single aircraft panel in several approved combinations, including the attitude, DG/HSI or turn coordinator positions.

In dual installations, a secondary G5 can revert to display attitude information in the unlikely event of a failure in the primary attitude indicator position, Garmin officials said.

A pilot-selectable menu on the G5 DG/HSI enables the manual selection and interchange between the attitude indicator and DG/HSI display.

Each G5 is also paired with a four-hour back-up battery for use in the event of an aircraft electrical system failure. In dual G5 configurations, customers receive dual ADAHRS and dual back-up batteries, offering safety-enhancing redundancy.

Third-party autopilot compatibility

Utilizing the new GAD 29B adapter, the G5 DG/HSI can interface with a variety of autopilots to provide heading and course error to drive the autopilot.

With a compatible navigation source, the G5 can also interface with select autopilots for coupled flight in heading and navigation modes.

Additionally, when interfaced with a GTN 650/750 or GNS 430W/530W, the G5 can provide GPSS roll steering navigation from the navigator to the autopilot. Pilots can select GPSS on the G5 and heading mode on the autopilot and the autopilot will fly smooth intercepts, holding patterns, procedure turns and more, according to Garmin officials.

Third-party autopilot support includes the following autopilots:

Century I/II/III

Century IV (AC), IV (DC)

Century 21/31/41

Century 2000

Cessna 300B, 400B

Garmin GFC 600

Honeywell (Bendix King) KAP 100/150/200

Honeywell (Bendix King) KFC 150/200

Honeywell (Bendix King) KAP 140

Honeywell (Bendix King) KFC 225

S-TEC 20/30/40/50/55/60-1/60-2/65

S-TEC 55X

The G5 DG/HSI electronic flight instrument for certificated aircraft can be purchased through the Garmin authorized dealer network starting at $2,449, which includes the install kit, magnetometer, back-up battery and the STC.

When interfaced with a compatible GPS navigator, the G5 DG/HSI electronic flight instrument is available with the GAD 29B adapter starting at $2,975.