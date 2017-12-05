US Sport Planes named Jabiru LSA distributor

US Sport Planes of Denton, Texas, has been appointed the North American importer and distributor for Jabiru Light-Sport Airplanes for North America. The company will be the exclusive importer and market the full line of LSA airplanes manufactured in Australia by Jabiru Aircraft.

Jabiru Aircraft has sold more than 2,000 aircraft and more than 6,000 engines world-wide since 1988, with Jabiru ranking the seventh highest selling LSA in America.

“US Sport Planes has been a Jabiru service center for many years,” said Pete Krotje, owner of Jabiru North America. “Their experience makes this a perfect fit to advance the sales of Jabiru Light-Sport Aircraft throughout North America. I’m eagerly looking forward to the energy and creativity that Scott Severen and U.S. Sport Planes (USSP) will bring to Jabiru Aircraft. Jabiru North America in Tennessee will continue to provide technical and customer support for the entire fleet.”

“US Sport Planes has assumed all North American sales and marketing activities for the Jabiru LSA at our Denton, Texas location at KDTO. All new aircraft inquiries will be directed, fulfilled and delivered through USSP.” commented Scott Severen, Owner of US Sport Planes.

Adding North American sales and marketing for the Jabiru LSA will increase Jabiru customer support overall, according to Scott Severen, US Sport Planes owner.

“We continue repair and maintenance services for Jabiru aircraft/engines and Rotax engines, as well as the factory authorized services for Flight Design, Tecnam and most major LSA aircraft,” he said.