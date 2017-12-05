Watch company offers Golden Ticket for free ticket to anywhere in the world

Forget touring a candy company. The Abingdon Co., which is celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2017, has placed a Golden Ticket in one watch box.

Once the ticket is discovered, the ticket can be redeemed for a roundtrip ticket anywhere in the world, according to company officials.

“I have been wanting to offer the Golden Ticket for a very long time. The Abingdon Co. has always promoted adventure. Whether it is by piloting an airplane, or diving in the oceans, our world is a playground and should be explored and enjoyed,”said Abingdon Mullin, company founder. “The Golden Ticket will hopefully bring the reality of travel closer to everyone who hears about it. Oftentimes, people don’t travel because it can be costly. We took that objection away. Now you can go somewhere you’ve always wanted and you don’t have to think about the air travel cost. It’s on us.”

The winner will find a gold airline ticket wrapped around their new watch. Once found, the winner will contact the company and inform officials when and where they would like to go to.

The company will purchase the roundtrip ticket from the winner’s home location to the destination and back. The winner can choose how long their visit will be, within limitations of any tourist visas that may apply. The winner will have two years to claim their reward.

Also included will be one fully paid-for activity in the destination. If the winner chooses a ski vacation in New Zealand or hiking Machu Picchu, or scuba diving in the Red Sea, The Abingdon Co. will also cover the expense for one activity that the winner desires. The idea is to have fun, see the world, and play a little, Mullin said.