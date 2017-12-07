Erik Lindbergh launches new company to build flying taxis

DAYTONA, FLORIDA — Erik Lindbergh, grandson of famed aviators Charles and Anne Morrow Lindbergh, has launched VerdeGo Aero, a new aerospace company with a mission to provide the upcoming multi-billion-dollar urban transportation market with a hybrid-electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft that can fly piloted or autonomously. See the company’s video below:
The new company with Lindbergh as president, taps electric aircraft industry pioneers Dr. Pat Anderson as Chief Technology Officer, and Eric Bartsch as Chief Operating Officer. It has established headquarters at the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University MicaPlex incubator in Daytona, Florida.
“Our global economy has been stuck in a traffic jam for decades but the technology is here to make the dream of ‘flying car’ transportation a reality,” saidLindbergh. “Use your smartphone to book your personal air taxi and your trip to a verti-port across town will take minutes instead of hours.”
VerdeGo Aero’s aircraft design utilizes advanced hybrid-electric propulsion technology, along with full flight-envelope safety systems for the safest, quietest, and most efficient aircraft possible, according to Lindbergh.
“We are enabling a new type of local air taxi service with an aircraft that is safe, quiet, and comfortable for passengers, while being profitable and reliable for local airlines operating fleets of eVTOL aircraft to create urban air travel networks” said Bartsch.
