PMA awarded for Cessna Exterior Door Handles

FAIRBANKS, Alaska– Airframe Innovations has been awarded FAA/PMA approval for Cessna Exterior Door Handles.

The idea for a better exterior door handle came to Airframe Innovations owner Karl Braun while standing on floats loading three guests into his Cessna 185. The OEM handles, made of electro-plated potmetal, were very weak and failed in his hand.



As a life-long mechanic he said the first though that ran through his mind was “Hope I can find one on the weekend. If so, we can get going again in about two hours. Maybe I can save the day.”

But then he looked on shore to his wife and two children. Turning the broken handle over in his hand, he thought, “What if this broken door handle is all my wife is holding when she comes up for air? By then he and the guests would be gone. My wife and my children would be left to live with that.”

Since Airframe Innovations designs and produces aircraft parts, Braun knew the company could make a better handle.

“A handle that will not fail,” he said. “A handle so good it will have a perpetual warranty. A handle that will help people out of an aircraft when they can ot help themselves. Then price it so even a cheap pilot will have no excuses not to buy it.”

The new “Help you out handle” list for $200.

“Don’t wait until you need it,” Braun advises.