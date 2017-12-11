10 FlightSafety instructors presented Master Pilot awards

In November, the FAA presented Wright Brothers Master Pilot Awards to 10 FlightSafety instructors during the month of November.
“We are proud that at least 70 FlightSafety instructors have earned this prestigious recognition to date,” said Bruce Whitman, Chairman, President & CEO.
Jeff Terrell received the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award Nov. 20 at the Wichita Cessna Learning Center.
Homer Bentley, Larry Gilbert, George Greene, Roff Sasser, and Ron Walters from the Savannah Learning Center were presented the award Nov. 21.
Edward Borowy, Leland “Lan” Johnson, Mark Mulder, and Richard Wingfield were presented the award Nov. 28 at the Dallas/Fort Worth North Center.
The Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award is the most important honor bestowed upon pilots by the FAA under Title 14 of the Code of Federal Regulations (14 CFR) part 61. It is earned by pilots who have exhibited professionalism, skill, and aviation expertise for at least 50 years.
To be eligible for the award, individuals must hold a U.S. Civil Aviation Authority or FAA pilot certificate. They must have 50 or more years of civil and military flying experience.
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.