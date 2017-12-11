ATP Flight School adds King Schools courses to curriculum

ATP Flight School has added King Schools’ online video courses to its Airline Career Pilot Program.

On sign-up, students will get a head-start with the King Schools Private Pilot Ground School and Test Prep Course.

Then, when they start their flight training, they will be enrolled in the King Schools Private Pilot Practical Test Course, which provides HD video showing a model checkride with an FAA examiner using the new Airmen Certification Standards (ACS).

To provide a leg up in operating the Garmin 430, the standardized GPS platform in the ATP fleet, students will also receive the King Schools Garmin 430 Online Video Course, according to ATP Flight School officials.

All three courses are integrated into ATP’s online student portal, where students go for access to resources needed during their training.

“We’ve gotten rave responses from our students about the King video courses,” said Justin Dennis, ATP president. “We take students from zero time to an airline cockpit in about two years. To make that happen we have to be organized and efficient. The clear, simple and practical King courses will be key in helping us accomplish that. We are looking to expand our use of King online video courses in the future.”

“We have some fun with the teaching, and ATP’s students recognize and appreciate that,” said King Schools’ Co-Founder John King. “Also, the courses can be viewed online on any device and are compatible with the King Schools Companion App, which enables offline access with synched progress on iPhones and iPads. The students can take the King courses anywhere and study them anytime, which is exactly what ATP’s students need.”