Video: Lan Roberts Sky Circus circa 1970

In the early fall of 1970, Seattle radio personality Lan Roberts and radio station KOL presented the Lan Roberts Sky Circus air show at the now-defunct Issaquah Skyport.

These rare vintage 8mm movies – from the Airailimages YouTube channel – captured the day, starting with a couple passes by radio-controlled model airplanes followed by full-size aerobatics by Mitch Meaney in a red Pitts Special biplane.

Throughout the day, a dog-suited character was besieged by the Red Baron, portrayed by area pilot Dave Gauthier in his scaled-down Fokker triplane replica.

Bob Bleeg made a quick fly-by in his blue and white P-51 Mustang, and sailplane displays highlighted a popular activity at the Skyport. Chuck Driskell’s act in a dilapidated-looking Aeronca was always a crowd-pleaser.

Step back in time to 1970 now…

Frederick Johnsen

Fred Johnsen is a product of the historical aviation scene in the Pacific Northwest that has fostered everything from museums to historical publishing. An author, historian, curator and photographer, you can reach him at Fred@GeneralAviationNews.com.

