VFR Training Goggles keep student pilots looking outside the airplane

Now available are Sporty’s VFR Training Goggles, which were designed by a Sporty’s Academy flight instructor to get the student’s eyes off the gauges and outside the airplane.

While wearing VFR Training Goggles, the view of the panel is blocked, forcing the student to look outside the airplane.

“There comes a point in flight training when students get hypnotized by gauges instead of looking outside the aircraft,” says Sporty’s Vice President John Zimmerman. “Many instructors resolve to put a sectional chart over all the panel in an effort to get students to look outside while practicing a maneuver. This is a better option.”

Constructed of pliable material to conform to a pilot’s head, the VFR Training Goggles fit snugly with an adjustable elastic strap, and won’t interfere with headsets, according to Sporty’s officials.

Price: $12.95.