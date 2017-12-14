All-in-one portable ADS-B and SiriusXM receiver now available from Garmin

Now available from Garmin is the all-in-one GDL 52 portable aviation receiver.

According to Garmin officials, the GDL 52 is the first portable receiver capable of receiving Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) weather and dual-link, as well as SiriusXM Aviation weather and audio for display and control on select portables and mobile devices. It includes a built-in battery and provides GPS position data, as well as back-up attitude information to compatible portable devices.

In addition to weather data, pilots using the GDL 52 can receive ADS-B traffic information and audible alerts to identify potential traffic conflicts.

ADS-B traffic is overlaid on the dedicated traffic page, the moving map page, and also displayed over IFR/VFR charts on compatible devices.

Exclusive to Garmin products, patented TargetTrend and TerminalTraffic further enhance the traffic picture, Garmin officials said. TargetTrend provides pilots with a more intuitive method of judging target trajectories and closure rates, while TerminalTraffic displays a comprehensive picture of ADS-B-equipped aircraft and ground vehicles throughout the airport environment on the moving map and SafeTaxi airport diagram.

A rechargeable Lithium-ion battery allows the GDL 52 to receive ADS-B and SiriusXM data for up to five hours on a single charge.

Pilots also have access to the most recent data as the GDL series continually downloads traffic and weather information in the background, even while the compatible display is sleeping, Garmin officials report.

The GDL 52 is capable of wirelessly streaming data to two devices and making hardwired connections to two additional devices simultaneously.

A remote-mount version, the GDL 52R, can also be wired to external power. The GDL 52/52R can hardwire or wirelessly connect to G3X Touch, the aera 660 and aera 795/796, while also wirelessly connecting to the Garmin Pilot app.

SiriusXM audio is also available through the GDL 52, with three easy ways to connect. By pairing a compatible Bluetooth headset to the GDL 52, pilots can wirelessly listen to audio services provided by SiriusXM, with a subscription.

Volume adjustments and station selection are completed through a compatible display.

Additionally, pilots with a compatible audio panel installed in the cockpit, such as the GMA 245/245R, GMA 345 and GMA 35c/350c/350Hc can connect the GDL 52 to the audio panel via Bluetooth to wirelessly access SiriusXM audio.

Audio panels with a wired music input can also connect to the GDL 52 using a 3.5mm audio out jack positioned on the side of the device.

The GDL 52/52R is available and shipping now for $1,149, and also includes a free trial of the Garmin Pilot app.

All GDL 52 series products are currently eligible for a SiriusXM Aviation rebate of $200 with an initial purchase of a SiriusXM Aviation weather subscription.

Additionally, customers who purchase a GDL 52/52R will receive the first three months of a free monthly subscription to the SiriusXM Pilot Preferred aviation weather package and the SiriusXM All Access audio programming package at no cost.