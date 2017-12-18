Picture of the day: A mechanic’s work is never done

Megan Vande Voort, whose husband, Shane, owns Classic Aviation at Pella Municipal Airport (KPEA) in Iowa, sent us this photo, explaining: “A mechanic’s work is never done.”
Mária Nucci says
Fantastic picture, Megan! (And the mechanic is wearing a regular uniform – no pink.)
Wish this (very) young woman the best, whatever her flight plan of life might be.
