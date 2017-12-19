General Aviation News

Video: 10 Airplanes You Can Actually Buy in 2018

by 1 Comment

If you are convinced you have to be extremely rich to own an airplane, you might be wrong, according to this video from Automotive Territory, Trending News and Car Reviews.

This 11-minute video profiles 10 airplanes — from ready to fly to kit planes — that are priced on par with some luxury cars.

Some of the aircraft included are the XCub from CubCrafters, the ICON A5, the Zenith STOL CH 650, the Super Legend HP, and the Pipistrel Panthera.

Check it out below, then let us know in the comments which airplanes were missed and should be considered as affordable options.

Be a better informed pilot.

Join over 110,000 readers each month and get real-world news and information direct to your inbox, each day.

envelope

General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.

Comments

  1. Well, if that luxury car is a Ferrari 488, then sure, I guess an Icon is the same price as a luxury car. And a Pipistrel Panthera is twice that.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *