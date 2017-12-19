Video: 10 Airplanes You Can Actually Buy in 2018

If you are convinced you have to be extremely rich to own an airplane, you might be wrong, according to this video from Automotive Territory, Trending News and Car Reviews.

This 11-minute video profiles 10 airplanes — from ready to fly to kit planes — that are priced on par with some luxury cars.

Some of the aircraft included are the XCub from CubCrafters, the ICON A5, the Zenith STOL CH 650, the Super Legend HP, and the Pipistrel Panthera.

Check it out below, then let us know in the comments which airplanes were missed and should be considered as affordable options.