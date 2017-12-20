General Aviation News

Video: Flying along with a crop duster

by Leave a Comment

Ever wonder what it would be like to be a crop duster? Ohio crop duster Butch Fisher of Fisher Ag Service gives a real-time view of aerial application in the video below.

Be a better informed pilot.

Join over 110,000 readers each month and get real-world news and information direct to your inbox, each day.

envelope

General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *