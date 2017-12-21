Garmin’s affordable ADS-B Out solution now certified

Garmin reports that the GDL 82 ADS-B datalink is now certified and early orders have started shipping.

The GDL 82 is a small, lightweight Universal Access Transceiver (UAT) with built-in GPS that integrates with the aircraft’s existing transponder and transponder antenna.

This new, patent-pending installation design allows for a streamlined installation, according to Garmin officials. For aircraft owners looking for a turnkey solution to satisfy the requirements of ADS-B Out in the most economical manner, the GDL 82 is a straightforward path to meet regulatory requirements, they note.

With just two years left to meet the ADS-B Out mandate, the GDL 82 is an easy-to-install solution, especially as backlogs at aviation shops continue to grow, Garmin officials said.

The GDL 82 provides pilots with a minimally intrusive ADS-B Out solution that doesn’t require any panel modifications. The GDL 82 boasts a patent-pending installation design, which is installed in-line with the aircraft’s existing transponder wiring and antenna to transmit the necessary ADS-B Out information, officials explain.

The GDL 82 also contains AutoSquawk interrogation technology, which interfaces with most Mode C general aviation transponders to synchronize the squawk code between the transponder and the GDL 82, eliminating the need to install a separate dedicated UAT control panel, according to Garmin officials.

This technology eases the burden of manually keeping two squawk codes in sync while in flight, reducing pilot workload, officials add.

The GDL 82 broadcasts on the 978 MHz frequency, providing a rule-compliant ADS-B Out solution for aircraft operating below 18,000 feet in the United States. The WAAS GPS receiver that is required for ADS-B compliance is built-in and offers additional cost-savings for aircraft owners without an existing WAAS GPS on board their aircraft, company officials said.

Pilots who already utilize an ADS-B In receiver, such as the GDL 52, GDL 39/GDL 39 3D and Stratus line of portable solutions, can receive additional benefits as the GDL 82 compliments many existing products on the market, according to Garmin officials.

With ADS-B Out, pilots using these products have access to a more comprehensive ADS-B In traffic picture, resulting in improved situational awareness, officials note.

The GDL 82, which includes a WAAS antenna and installation kit, is available to order for an expected street price of $1,795.