Improperly installed part leads to crash

The pilot of the experimental amateur-built Minicoupe reported that during the takeoff roll at the airport in Middle River, Maryland, the airplane veered to the left.

As it neared the left edge of the runway, the pilot rotated the airplane in an attempt to become airborne, but the plane aerodynamically stalled three feet above the runway and then hit the runway nose first.

The pilot performed a post-accident inspection of the airplane with the assistance of another pilot, and he discovered that he installed the rudder control horn upside down. The improper installation reversed the rudder control input.

When right rudder input was needed during takeoff to overcome the airplane’s left turning tendency precipitated by the engine and propeller, pushing on the right rudder pedal made the airplane turn left.

The pilot recommended that he verify proper control connections after maintenance.

Probable cause: The pilot’s incorrect installation of the rudder horn and failure to properly inspect the installation, which led to a loss of directional control during takeoff.

NTSB Identification: GAA16CA088

This December 2015 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.

Comments

  2. Agree with all comments. I think the control check is one of the most challenging items on the checklist because it is hard to believe that controls could be connected backwards (but occasionally it really happens) and over the years it becomes a complacency problem. We look but don’t see. Most POH’s have this item as Controls – FREE and CORRECT as a pre-flight item and again as a pre-takeoff item. The FREE part is easy to check, but verifying the CORRECT part requires looking outside to see the flight control moving in the correct direction. Since this can be difficult on some models with the rudder, another person may be needed on the walk-around. During the walk-around when checking the controls manually, look in the cockpit and note the movement of the control wheel as you move the control surfaces. And trim systems can be reconnected backwards – move the trim wheel full travel in both directions and verify the elevator goes up for nose up trim and the trim tab goes down and vice versa during the pre-fight inspection.

    • I know of a DC-6 having the ailerons hooked up backwards by a profesional airline mechanic crew and being checked and passed by their inspector. On the test flight before putting it back in passenger service, the only thing that saved them was it was done at night in completely smooth air and they immediately recognized the problem and one pilot was assigned to only work the ailerons while the other one worked the elevators and rudder. No way they could check the ailerons as they can’t be seen from the cockpit. Also, I know of a B-47 having the trim motor wired backwards and it caused the crash on takepff that killed all aboard. A good friend was the C.O. of this B-47 maintenance unit in Washington state. Doctors screw up too. In fact, we all do, it’s called being HUMAN.

  4. To me this is just another example of why a professional mechanic, and not a jake leg professional mechanic but an honest to goodness, 100% in the business mechanic, should be used to maintain airplanes. I view maintaining your own airplane as being akin to performing your own dentistry. Actually probably worse, because mistakes doing your own maintenance can kill you.

    • The pilot of an aircraft is the one responsible for ensuring that it is airworthy. That includes the check list item; ‘ controls free and correct’….that the controls move without restriction, to their control limit, and that they move in the correct direction.
      This is again more ‘Stupid pilot tricks’

    • Well, you’re entitled to your opinion but in this case its mostly irrational hysterics. Certified mechs make their share of mistakes all the way up the ladder of qualifications to include airlines and high perf military aircraft. I’ve seen plenty of them in both areas some of which resulted in accidents. This pilot didn’t just make a mechanical mistake with respect to the installation of the rudder horn but compounded it with his failure to do a simple flight control check prior to takeoff roll the sole purpose of which is to check for freedom of movement and direction of movement. Had he done so he would have completed the quality control check of his work noting it was in error.

  6. Absolutely use a checklist. What is more, make sure you pay attention to control range and direction. It would seem especially important the first time you fly after doing maintenance on the control system! Maybe the pilot did check but failed to recognize the reversed operation. That point is not clear from the article.

  7. Never have flown an experimental, but I know part of my runup is to check the flight controls; is this different in a homebuilt?

