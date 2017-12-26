Video: Top 7 Mistakes You’ll Make as a Pilot

Nick Cyganski of Friendly Skies Film posted “Top 7 Mistakes You’ll Make as a Pilot.”

He notes that “although you should always do your best to be the best pilot you can be, it’s ok to make mistakes, and that’s often how we learn.”

The video chronicles “just a few of the silly things, and some not so silly things, that will likely happen to you in your first 250 hours of flying.”