Video: Tips to flying with a nervous passenger

Lyle Townsend posted this video Dec. 15, 2017, of his flight with his new friend Crystal, who is a self-admitted nervous flyer. She reached out to Lyle on Instagram and asked if pilots are willing to take “scaredy cats” up flying in small airplanes.

“The only correct answer to this question is “ABSOLUTELY!” Lyle says.

In the video, we see how she handles being in the air in the Piper Cherokee 140. He tries several methods to make her less nervous, but he says that “all that matters is that we successfully convey our passion for aviation to the unassuming general public by displaying our highest professionalism, no matter what stage in flying we are in.”