NTSB releases summary of 2015 accidents

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has released its summary of US civil aviation accidents for calendar year 2015.
The summary includes details of all civil aviation accidents that occurred in 2015.
Also available is accident trend data from 2006-2015, including:
- General Aviation Accidents, 2006-2015;
- General Aviation Accident Rates, 2006-2015;
- Purpose of Flight and Aircraft Category for General Aviation Accidents, 2015;
- General Aviation Flight Hours, 2006-2015;
- Personal Flying Accidents, 2006-2015;
- Personal Flying Accident Rates, 2006-2015;
- Defining Event for Personal Flying Accidents, 2015 (pictured above);
- Phase of Flight for Personal Flying Accidents, 2015;
- Personal Flying Hours, 2006-2015.
