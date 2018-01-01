Air show announcer dubbed honorary Golden Knight

Renowned air show announcer Danny Clisham has been selected as an Honorary Golden Knight by the U.S. Army Parachute Team Golden Knights and the Golden Knights Alumni Association.

The honor was presented during a ceremony at the 2017 Golden Knights Reunion in Fayetteville, N.C., on Dec. 16, 2017.

“Danny is a treasured friend and supporter of the U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights,” said Colonel Bruce Wicks, USA, Ret., president, Golden Knights Alumni Association and former Golden Knights Team commander. “He has always promoted and helped elevate Golden Knights’ performances as they make their way from air show to air show as a major recruitment tool for the U.S. Army.”

Honorary Golden Knight is the highest honor the team awards to non-team members. The honor expresses the team’s sincere appreciation for the honoree’s valuable service to the Golden Knights. Honorary Golden Knights are selected annually by secret ballot.

“Danny is a true friend and mentor to the U.S. Army Golden Knights. His professionalism and expertise has allowed us to take our show leaps further than we could ever have imagined,” said Sergeant First Class Ben Currin, USA, Ret., vice president of the Golden Knights Alumni Association and former Golden Knights Demonstration team leader. “Along the way, the team and Danny became good friends. He’s known every team since we began in 1959 and always welcomes us to the announcer’s stand.”

“This is truly an honor. The Golden Knights are dear friends whom I deeply respect for their excellence in performance and conduct,” said Clisham. “I’m humbled to be considered among such an outstanding organization.”

Taking the mic for the first time in 1965, Clisham has announced thousands of air shows in the last 50 years. Other accolades bestowed on Clisham include the Art Scholl Memorial Showmanship Award, the Bill Barber Award for Showmanship, and induction into the ICAS Foundation’s Air Show Hall of Fame.