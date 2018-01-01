AviNation, a youth-focused magazine, launches premiere issue

AviNation, a national magazine dedicated to showcasing aviation among youth, was recently launched.

The magazine aims to help fill the tremendous need for young people to enter the world of aviation by attracting, educating, and empowering youth, and uniting youth aviation groups across the country.

AviNation strives to give readers insight into the future of aviation by focusing on aviation students, programs, events and innovative approaches to the promotion and continued growth of the aviation industry.

The premise of AviNation came about when Jacob Peed, the magazine’s publisher, began to consider means by which he could help solve the shortage of skilled aviation professionals.

“I began to recognize the empowerment that arose in young aviators when they, personally or as a group, were recognized and supported by the industry,” said Peed. “From this, I began a journey toward creating a magazine focused on youth in aviation, AviNation. This is a special opportunity for a special industry.”

AviNation is published four times a year and is distributed to FBOs, universities, high school aeronautics programs, and trade events throughout the country. The magazine connects advertisers and contributors with industry professionals, enthusiasts and those who will continue to advocate for youth in aviation.

The inaugural issue can be viewed here: goo.gl/dbKVLF

Visit AviNationUSA.com for more information, subscriptions or content submission.