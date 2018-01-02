CubCrafters now accepts BitCoin, as well as other popular cryptocurrencies, as a payment method on orders for new and pre-owned aircraft and aircraft kits.

The move supports progressive technologies and the international entrepreneur communities who use them, according to Jim Richmond, the company’s founder and CEO.

“Our intent is to support our buyers’ payment preferences,” Richmond said. “Technology is changing the way we design and build airplanes, and it is changing the way we do business. As far as I know, we are the only airplane manufacturer that accepts cryptocurrencies. They are a viable payment vehicle and as a market leader we want to continue to lead from the front.”

“Just as parts can be designed and ‘printed’ from anywhere in the world, we can just as easily accept orders from anywhere in the world with the click of a mouse,” he added.

Aircraft buyers who choose to pay with BitCoin or other cryptocurrencies will receive payment instructions from CubCrafters, company officials said. Buyers can make payments from anywhere in the world.

Founded in 1980 by Richmond, CubCrafters designs and manufactures Part 23 FAA Certified aircraft, Experimental and Light Sport aircraft, and aircraft kits, including the Carbon Cub and XCub.