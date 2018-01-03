General Aviation News

Transferring a dream

by Leave a Comment

By JOHN WEBER

On Dec. 21, 2017, several members of Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 534 were involved with transferring a dream.

Members traveled from the chapter’s hangar at Leesburg International Airport (KLEE) in Florida, to the home of an 87-year-old gentleman in The Villages.

There, they picked up a project from Harry Frank, who admitted that he would probably never finish his Thatcher CX-4.

EAA Chapter 534 members get the completed wings ready to travel to the EAA hangar at the Leesburg International airport.

He had been working on the plane for the last 15 years, while undergoing the traumas of life — moving, the loss of his wife, and the changes that come with the aging process.

The Thatcher rescue crew from EAA Chapter 534 took possession of the CX-4 on Dec. 21, 2017. Crew members are (from left to right) Lou Buffardi, Andre Nadeau, Mark Banus, Harry Frank, who donated the plane, Mark Morel, and chapter V.P. John Weber.

Harry decided that he would donate the Thatcher to the chapter, and the project is to be used in its Youth Program.

EAA Chapter 534 members Mark Banus and Paul Adrien pull the straps tight on the Thatcher’s wings.

Although knowing that he would not fulfill his dream of finishing his plane and one day flying it, he will pass it along to a younger generation that will hopefully follow his dream and finish the plane — with the ultimate goal of seeing it fly.

EAA Chapter 534 member Mark Morel and John Weber get the wings tied down to the trailer.

The Thatcher CX-4 parts stored at the EAA Chapter 534 hangar at KLEE awaiting assembly.

John Weber, who lives in Leesburg, Florida, is EAA Chapter 534 Vice President. He is a  veterinarian and a Light-Sport Aviation Certified Flight Instructor. He owns two Light-Sport aircraft: A Rans S6S and a Rans S12.

Be a better informed pilot.

Join over 110,000 readers each month and get real-world news and information direct to your inbox, each day.

envelope

General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *