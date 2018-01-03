Vulcanair V1.0 certified

The FAA issued a type certificate on Dec. 20, 2017, for the Vulcanair V1.0.
Company officials note they promised at AirVenture 2017 that Vulcanair would have certification before the year’s end, and that goal was met.
The Vulcanair V1.0 is a four-seat, single-engine aircraft with an IO-360 180-hp Lycoming engine, and equipped with a full IFR Garmin G500 avionics package.
The V1.0 has been operating as an EASA-certified aircraft in Europe for some time, company officials note.
The aircraft was originally designed for the European flight school and aero club markets.
“This European general aviation market almost always operates out of grass strips,” company officials said in a prepared release. “It therefore requires a design that can stand up to decades of wear by new students dealing with coarse and uneven airfield terrain.”
“The aircraft is excellent for training,” officials added. “Because of the standard constant-speed propeller, it has superior speed (maximum cruise speed 130 KTAS), useful load (919 pounds) and climb rate over the other aircraft in this market.”
Order book stands at more than 60, Vulcanair officials add.
Deliveries will begin before SUN ‘n FUN 2018, where the aircraft will be on display.
Company officials note there are still a small number of aircraft available at the introductory price of $259,000 delivered in Miami, Florida.
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.