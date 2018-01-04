Pictures of the day: Much to be thankful for

Esta-Ann Elliott sent in these photos, taken just before a flight in the family’s Piper Arrow departing from Alexandria Field in Pittstown, N.J. She notes that her husband, Jack, is still climbing into the Arrow at the age of 93.
