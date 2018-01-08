How much did you pay for your practical test?

The Flight School Association of North America (FSANA) is conducting a survey to find out what prices are being charged for practical tests.
“We are working to gauge general trends in practical test pricing as provided by Designated Pilot Examiners (DPEs),” officials said. “We recognize that pricing varies from state-to-state and region-to-region.”
The association is looking for input from CFIs, flight training providers, DPEs, students and pilots at any level. Officials ask that you provide input based on experience with practical test pricing within the past two years.
The association is not collecting any personal data as a part of this survey, and as such, no identification of your answers will be correlated with your email or other personal data, officials note.You can take the survey here.
