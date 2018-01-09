How will you be found?

Can you still use a 121.5 MHz ELT?

The vast majority of Emergency Locator Transmitters (ELT) in operation today are based on 1950s technology. Back in February 2009, satellite monitoring of 121.5 and 243 MHz ELT signals was terminated.

What does that mean for you?

To help answer those questions – and more — WINGsReality EDU is holding a WINGS seminar Jan. 17, 2018, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Eastern time.

The seminar will be offered live at the company’s campus in Orono, Maine, but space is limited to 20 participants. It also will be offered over the Internet as a webinar.

Cost is free for those attending live. Cost for online attendees is $6.95.

Led by Michael Lessard, the seminar will cover the capabilities and limitations of both the old and new systems, and what you can expect for performance. What are the rules? Can I still fly with my old 121.5 MHz ELT? Is this going to be expensive?

Those attending will get two WINGS credits for Basic Knowledge Topics. To receive WINGs credits for this seminar, you must enroll using the same email address that you have on file at FAASafety.gov, officials note.

Pre-registration is required. You can enroll in the seminar here.