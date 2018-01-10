Latest edition of FAA’s Aviation Maintenance Technician Handbook released

WINGsReality EDU has released the 2018 edition of the FAA’s Aviation Maintenance Technician Handbook — General (FAA-H-8083-30A).

The handbook was developed as one of a series of three handbooks for people preparing for mechanic certification with airframe or powerplant ratings or both.

The handbook provides basic information on principles, fundamentals, and technical procedures for both the airframe and powerplant ratings. Emphasis in this volume is on theory and methods of application.

Price: $24.95.