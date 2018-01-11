Bellanca crashes after running out of fuel

The private pilot did not visually check the fuel level in the tanks before the personal cross-country flight, but estimated that there was sufficient fuel on board for a one-hour flight. The flight was expected to take 30 minutes.

About 15 to 20 minutes into the flight, the Bellanca 17-30A’s engine started to surge, and it then experienced a total loss of power.

Attempts to restart the engine were unsuccessful.

The pilot then attempted to circle to the north end of a nearby airport so he could land to the south instead of landing to the north with a light tailwind.

While on final approach, the plane contacted trees and terrain about 300′ north of the runway end at the airport in Overbrook, Oklahoma.

A post-accident examination revealed that the fuel system was intact. No fuel was found in the left wing tank, and 1/2 gallon of fuel was found in the right wing tank.

Probable cause: The pilot’s inadequate preflight fuel planning, which resulted in a total loss of engine power due to fuel exhaustion, and his subsequent decision to circle to the north end of the airport due to a light tailwind condition instead of making a downwind landing.

NTSB Identification: CEN16LA090

