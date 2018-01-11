New app helps with pre-flight calculations

A new app helps pilots perform all required pre-flight calculations, including calculations for takeoff and landing distances and speeds, climb rate, fuel use, weight and balance, emergency speeds, and more.

The Iduna FLY App also presents current and possible future weather and wind conditions (including alternate destination runway data) graphically, to ensure that the pilot’s decision-making is always within their calculated performance limits, according to company officials.

Human error is the cause of 80% of all accidents in general aviation, according to a recent study by the AOPA Air Safety Institute. Missing calculations on required runway length, climb rate, and fuel consumption are the main problem, as only a few pilots take the time to carry out all these required calculations manually, company officials note.

This can lead to a disaster, especially on days when the pressure and temperature deviate widely from the standard values. Pilots are often unaware of how much temperature and pressure affect the performance of their planes.

The team at Iduna FLY say they have an ambitious goal: An accident report that no longer cites problems with aircraft performance and absence of pre-flight calculations as the cause of an accident.

You can download the app on the iTunes store.