Deadline looms for solo scholarship

The deadline to apply for the 2018 Flying Musicians Association Solo Scholarship Program is Jan. 31, 2018.

The scholarship gives the selected student a flight training scholarship up through the first solo. FMA members also will mentor the student in both aviation and music, according to officials.

Nominations are being accepted from band directors through Jan. 31. Candidates must be juniors or seniors in high school, active in their school bands, and have a passion for music and aviation.

All nominees will receive a free one year FMA student membership, which includes a FMA shirt.