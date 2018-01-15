Production begins on advanced XL-2

Discovery Aviation has started production of its new advanced XL-2 with a three aircraft order from a current XL-2 operator in Seoul, Korea.

The company’s business plan calls for production to ramp up in 2018, with full production expected to be achieved later in the year, according to company officials.

The new XL-2 will feature an upgraded avionics suite that includes the Garmin G500 Dual Screen Electric Flight Display, Mid Continent Standby Attitude Module, Garmin GDL 88, Bendix King KN-62A DME, Honeywell KR-87 ADF, as well as the additional option of adding the STEC 30 autopilot, company officials reported.

The company is targeting the training market, noting the high demand for a two-seat, IFR certified aircraft, with some estimates calling for the need for 6,000 new training aircraft worldwide.

While the new advanced XL-2 has additional capabilities, Discovery Aviation will still offer and support the base XL-2, which comes with a standard IFR avionics package, officials added.

“Our Discovery Aviation family is excited to bring this advanced aircraft to the world stage,” said C. J. Corman, Vice President, Business Operations. “This advanced XL-2 is just one of many improvements which we will see in the coming year and we are listening to our customers’ feedback and will provide the aircraft that the market demands.”

To date there have been 135 XL-2s manufactured, which offer “unparalleled operational costs, burning just 4.5 gph with its advanced Teledyne Continental Motors IOF-240 FADEC engine,” said officials with the Melbourne, Florida-based company.

The XL-2 is certified by the FAA and validated by EASA (Europe), CAAC (China), KOCA (South Korea), CASA (Australia), DGCA (Indonesia), DCA (Malaysia), JCAP (Japan), and the DCA (Thailand), officials add.

According to company officials, plans for the future include a twin-engine aircraft and an enhancement of the company’s current product line.