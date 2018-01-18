Bush pilot releases ‘Wings of Her Dreams’

TALKEETNA, Alaska — Kitty Banner Seemann, once an Alaskan-based glacier and bush pilot renowned for piloting climbers, explorers, adventurers, and fisherman into the wilds and bush of Alaska in the 1970s and 1980s, recently released her new book, “Wings of Her Dreams.”

The book is a description of, and reflection on, Banner Seemann’s adventures in Alaska. Readers can experience her flights, landings and takeoffs on high altitude glaciers, transporting mountain climbers from around the world who came to Alaska seeking to ascend Denali (formerly known as Mt. McKinley), one of toughest mountains on earth.

“The world has historically looked upon aviation as a man’s domain. Names like Wright, Doolittle, and Lindbergh seem to dominate the field of aviation,” said James A. Lovell, Jr. commander of Apollo 13, aviation contemporary and friend of the Banner family. “But this book tells a different story. Here you will find the adventures of Kitty Banner, who battled the weather and terrain as an Alaskan bush and glacier pilot.”

In the book, Banner Seemann tells personal tales of her time in the pioneer town of Talkeetna and its environs. Born and raised on the North Shore of Chicago, aviation was in her blood as her siblings made the industry their career and drew her to it at an early age.

The story starts with Banner Seemann in her early 20s and carries through present day depicting a life of adventures and journeys from Talkeetna to raising a family in the resort town of Vail, Colo., where she, her husband Bob, and sons Mick and Corey, all developed a similar love for aviation and “air” in all its forms as skiers, pilots, and adventurers.

Written by aviation-author Ann Lewis Cooper, in conjunction with Kitty and Bob Seemann, a legendary career-long ski coach, ski goods representative, and pilot, the book is on sale at KittyBanner.com, your local book source, Amazon.com, or by calling Pogo Press at 800-846-7027.