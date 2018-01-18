General Aviation News

Picture of the day: Waiting out the storm, take 2

by Leave a Comment

Bryan Quickmire sent in this picture of the day, with a note: “Holed up in Pecos, Texas. Waiting for the snow to pass. I was reminded of this shot by the picture of the day for Jan. 11, 2018, taken on the exact same spot!”

Bryan adds that his photo was taken quite a while back: “It was Jan. 2, 1996, on my way from Boston to San Diego in my Skybolt.”

“The story of my stay in Pecos is online here and for more vignettes of the voyage, go to Challenger.ca/100things.

