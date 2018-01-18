Picture of the day: Waiting out the storm, take 2

Bryan Quickmire sent in this picture of the day, with a note: “Holed up in Pecos, Texas. Waiting for the snow to pass. I was reminded of this shot by the picture of the day for Jan. 11, 2018, taken on the exact same spot!”
Bryan adds that his photo was taken quite a while back: “It was Jan. 2, 1996, on my way from Boston to San Diego in my Skybolt.”
“The story of my stay in Pecos is online here and for more vignettes of the voyage, go to Challenger.ca/100things.
Would you like to see your photo featured as Picture of the Day? Submit it on the form below or send it to Janice@GAN.aero, with Picture of the Day in the subject line.
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.