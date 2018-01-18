The Flight Instructor’s Manual updated

ASA has released the sixth edition of “The Flight Instructor’s Manual” by William K. Kershner.

The manual serves as a guide for both new and experienced CFIs, ASA officials note.

The new edition is organized so each chapter can be used as a stand-alone reference for a particular phase of instruction, allowing it to serve as a “how to teach” guide on topics including: fundamentals of flight instruction (FOI), presolo instruction, first solo to the private certificate, advanced VFR instruction, introduction to aerobatic instruction, and instrument instruction.

The book also features a comprehensive spin syllabus, material on multi-engine airplanes, instructing international students, teaching ground school, and setting up tests.

The Softcover, 544-page book is available for $34.95. The eBook is available for $29.95. You can get both in a bundle for $44.95.