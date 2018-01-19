Buzzard hits 182

The pilot reported that while performing aerial observation along a pipeline in a Cessna 182, he spotted a buzzard about 200′ ahead of the airplane.

He attempted to turn left to avoid the buzzard, but the bird changed its course and struck the right wing.

The pilot landed without further incident in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

A post-accident examination revealed substantial damage to the right wing.

The pilot reported there were no mechanical malfunctions or failures with the airplane that would have precluded normal operation.

Probable cause: An inadvertent collision with a bird while maneuvering during an aerial observation flight.

NTSB Identification: GAA16CA101

This January 2016 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.