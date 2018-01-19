Deadline looms for applying for Hawaii museum scholarships

HONOLULU, Hawaii — Hawaii state residents of all ages interested in career opportunities in aviation can apply now for multiple scholarships offered by Pacific Aviation Museum Pearl Harbor.

The deadline to submit completed applications is Feb. 15, 2018, with winners notified by March 31, 2018.

The scholarships are:

Frank Der Yuen Aviation Scholarship: Provides financial grants to Hawaii residents who have been accepted or are enrolled in an aviation-related program at an accredited trade school, college or university. The scholarships was named after aeronautical engineer and airline consultant Frank Der Yuen for his contributions to aviation and the State of Hawaii. Der Yuen was an influential advisor in the construction of the original Honolulu International Airport building. He also founded the Pacific Aerospace Museum (located at Honolulu airport until its closure in 2001) and is recognized as the inventor of the passenger boarding bridge.

Col. Robert P. “Rob” Moore Scholarship: Provides two funding options to help offset the high cost of obtaining pilot certifications at all levels, a deterrent that affects many who want to fly:

Initial Pilot Training : Provides funds to those acquiring their initial FAA aircraft pilot certificate. The scholarship can be used for any level pilot certificate including private, sport, or recreation, as well as any category of aircraft (airplane, rotocraft, glider or LTA). Drone pilot certification does not apply.

: Provides funds to those acquiring their initial FAA aircraft pilot certificate. The scholarship can be used for any level pilot certificate including private, sport, or recreation, as well as any category of aircraft (airplane, rotocraft, glider or LTA). Drone pilot certification does not apply. FAA Certified Flight Instructor (CFI): Awarded to Hawaii-based FAA commercial pilots (or ATPs) obtaining their initial or additional FAA Certified Flight Instructor (CFI) certificate. Applicants must have already satisfactorily completed the FAA-required written test for the CFI certificate. A copy of the test completion certificates must accompany the scholarship application.

Moore began flying at a young age and earned an Air Transportation Pilot certificate in multiengine Gulfstream II/III typed rated airplanes, and a Commercial Pilot certificate in single engine land and sea airplanes, gliders, and lighter-than-air. He also has FAA Certified Flight Instructor certificates in multiple aircraft and has introduced many students to flying.

Moore remains active in the local aviation community as the owner of three aviation businesses, the president of the General Aviation Council of Hawaii (GATCH), and a member of Pacific Aviation Museum’s Board of Directors.

Online applications and a complete list of additional requirements for these scholarships can be found at the museum’s website, PacificAviationMuseum.org.