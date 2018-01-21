Picture of the day: Tied to an ice blow

William J. Brady sent in one of his favorite photos for Picture of the Day, with a note explaining what we are seeing: “This was taken July 29 and I thought you would find it interesting,” he beings. “We are tied to an ice blow at N 72 00 W 108 20. There were four fly fishermen fishing for Arctic Char while I kept an eye on the ice in the background in case we got a wind shift.”
Would you to like have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via the form below the picture or send it to Janice@GAN.aero with Picture of the Day in the subject line.
All photos sent in for Picture of the Day are also considered for our new Page 4 photo feature in the print issue of General Aviation News, as well as A Year in Pictures in the December issues.
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.