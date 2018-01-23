Picture of the day: What will her answer be?

Tony Anderson of Miami Seaplane Tours’ seaplane base, sent in this photo, explaining: “Just before taking off, this young woman is seen contemplating whether to say yes or no to a very important question she expects to receive on this flight.”
Would you to like have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via the form below Tony’s picture or send it to Janice@GAN.aero with Picture of the Day in the subject line.
All photos sent in for Picture of the Day are also considered for our new Page 4 photo feature in the print issue of General Aviation News, as well as A Year in Pictures in the December issues.
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.