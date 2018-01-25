Do you use an EFB?

Troy Techau, a Ph.D. candidate at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, is seeking input from pilots about Electronic Flight Bags.

If you fill out his survey, you’ll be entered for a chance to win a $100 Amazon gift card.

Techau’s research is titled “General Aviation Pilot Acceptance and Adoption of Electronic Flight Bag Technology.”

“Why do some general aviation pilots choose to use electronic flight bags and others choose not to use EFBs during their flight operations? I’m interested in the opinions of pilots that use EFBs, as well as those pilots that do not use EFBs,” he says.

The survey is anonymous, and should take at about 15 to 20 minutes, he notes.