Exhausted pilot ground loops after missing runway

According to the pilot, during his approach at a non-towered airport in Big Bear, California, at night, he made the descent to what he thought was the runway, but realized it was actually the taxiway. He “slipped” right to what he perceived to be the runway.

Upon Tailwind W8 ground looped and nosed over.

The pilot had landed and nosed over in the safety area to the left of the runway.

The pilot reported he had been flying for the preceding 12 hours and conceded to having exceeded his personal endurance limitations.

The airplane sustained substantial damage to both wings.

The pilot reported that there were no mechanical failures or anomalies with the airplane prior to or during the flight that would have prevented normal flight operation.

Probable cause: The pilot’s inadvertent landing off the left side of the snow-covered runway, resulting in a ground loop and nose over.

NTSB Identification: GAA16CA121

This January 2016 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.