General Aviation News

Heritage Flight to be featured at Super Bowl

by Leave a Comment

For the first time ever, a U.S. Air Force Heritage Flight is scheduled to perform a fly-over at the start of Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Feb. 4.

The Heritage Flight will consist of an F-16 Fighting Falcon, two A-10 Thunderbolt IIs, and a P-51 Mustang flying in formation over U.S. Bank Stadium.

This is the first time the Heritage Flight team will conduct a flyover for a Super Bowl, and it will be broadcast live on NBC and in the stadium from multiple vantage points, including an in-flight perspective from a camera mounted on the P-51 Mustang.

Heritage flights are performed at many events. In this photo from The Planes of Fame Airshow in May 2017, a dramatic pitchout by two P-51 Mustangs climaxed the heritage flight with a new F-35 Lightning II jet fighter and a vintage P-38 Lightning of World War II. (Photo by Frederick A. Johnsen)

The United States Air Force Heritage Flight Program presents the evolution of United States Air Force air power by flying today’s state-of-the-art fighter aircraft in close formation with vintage aircraft.

The teams representing the Air Force in the Heritage Flight for Super Bowl LII are the F-16 Viper Demonstration Team from Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, the A-10 Thunderbolt Demonstration Team from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, and a vintage P-51 Mustang from the Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation, California.

Be a better informed pilot.

Join over 110,000 readers each month and get real-world news and information direct to your inbox, each day.

envelope

General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Thank you to our online partners