Heritage Flight to be featured at Super Bowl

For the first time ever, a U.S. Air Force Heritage Flight is scheduled to perform a fly-over at the start of Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Feb. 4.

The Heritage Flight will consist of an F-16 Fighting Falcon, two A-10 Thunderbolt IIs, and a P-51 Mustang flying in formation over U.S. Bank Stadium.

This is the first time the Heritage Flight team will conduct a flyover for a Super Bowl, and it will be broadcast live on NBC and in the stadium from multiple vantage points, including an in-flight perspective from a camera mounted on the P-51 Mustang.

The United States Air Force Heritage Flight Program presents the evolution of United States Air Force air power by flying today’s state-of-the-art fighter aircraft in close formation with vintage aircraft.

The teams representing the Air Force in the Heritage Flight for Super Bowl LII are the F-16 Viper Demonstration Team from Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, the A-10 Thunderbolt Demonstration Team from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, and a vintage P-51 Mustang from the Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation, California.