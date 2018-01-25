General Aviation News

Pictures of the day: Scenes from the Sebring Expo

by Leave a Comment

Jan. 24, 2018, was opening day of this year’s U.S. Sport Aviation Expo in Sebring, Florida. Organizers sent out these photos of some of the activities of the day.

The show continues through Saturday, Jan. 27. Expect to see more photos and coverage of the show in future posts on GeneralAviationNews.com, as well as Dan Johnson’s Splog (Sport Pilot Blog) column in the Feb. 8, 2018, print issue of General Aviation News.

Be a better informed pilot.

Join over 110,000 readers each month and get real-world news and information direct to your inbox, each day.

envelope

General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Thank you to our online partners