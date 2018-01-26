Scenes from the U.S. Sport Aviation Expo

Writer and photographer Tom Snow was able to make opening day of the 2018 U.S. Sport Aviation Expo in Sebring, Florida, and sent along these photos. Enjoy! The event runs through Saturday, Jan. 27.
