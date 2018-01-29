Early bird registration for FlightSimCon ends Jan. 31

DALLAS — Early bird registration for the sixth annual FlightSimCon ends Jan. 31, 2018.

Those who register by that date will receive 25% off admission prices for the convention, being held June 23-24.

Early bird prices are $50 ($40 for students) for an all-weekend pass and $25 for a daily pass ($20 for students) until the end of the day on Jan. 31, 2018.

Beginning Feb. 1 through May 15, 2018, prices increase to $60 ($50 for students) for the all-weekend pass and $30 for a one-day pass ($25 for students).

To register go to FlightSimCon.com and click “register.”

The sixth annual FlightSimCon will take place in downtown Dallas at the Hyatt Regency Dallas Hotel. For the first time, the event is being joined by Cockpit-Fest USA, an annual event for cockpit enthusiasts with roots dating back to 1999.

“Increasing the breadth and scope of FlightSimCon to include new locations, industries and markets has been the goal of FSC since its 2013 inception,” says founder Nicole Glander.

The exhibit hall at the Hyatt Regency in Dallas is more spacious than previous venues, allowing more vendors, communities, and exhibitors to convene in one area, she noted. With seminar rooms adjacent to the Exhibit Hall, educational tracts are a mere few steps away.

For convenience, there is a link to an overnight room block at FlightSimCon.com, giving attendees the ability to stay at the host hotel.

FlightSimCon is an aviation and flight simulation conference designed to bring pilots, air traffic controllers, flight simmers, cockpit builders and aviation enthusiasts together in an interactive social setting. Conference attendees will have the opportunity to meet others in the industry and flight sim communities, experience how online flight simulation can benefit student and rated pilots and air traffic controllers, and engage with exhibitors and speakers to learn about connecting flight simulation with real world aviation.