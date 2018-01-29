King Air pilot forgets to set parking brake

The pilot reported that he parked the Beech B200 at the airport in Carolina, Puerto Rico, and shut down the requisite systems, then proceeded to the back of the airplane to allow the passengers to disembark and set the wheel chocks.

As he began to open the cabin door, he realized the airplane was rolling backwards.

The airplane rolled into the wall of the airport terminal and the left and right elevators sustained substantial damage.

According to the manufacturer’s pilot operating handbook and the owner, the airplane was equipped with a parking brake, which was inspected after the accident and no failures or anomalies were found.

Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to actuate the parking brake prior to leaving his seat, resulting in substantial damage.

NTSB Identification: GAA16CA348

This January 2016 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.