DEA: Youth Can Fly! lands at Lone Start Flight Museum

The DEA Educational Foundation will host its first DEA: Youth Can Fly! initiative at the Lone Star Flight Museum in Houston Feb. 2, 2018.

DEA mentors will accompany students from YES Prep Gulfton and International Leadership of Texas-Windmill Lakes during their visit to the museum for an interactive STEM educational program in the Aviation Learning Center (ALC), the second of its kind in the U.S.

The students will experience the excitement of flight through hands-on aviation training, preflight a Mooney aircraft, and pilot a simulated flight, as well as enjoy a museum knowledge hunt and build a glider.

The Youth Can Fly! initiative is the DEA Educational Foundation’s newest mentoring activity that promotes education, good choices, healthy lifestyles, and teamwork. The program will provide an opportunity for the DEA to inform the students about their hard work in the community and to deliver a drug abuse prevention message.

The United States is experiencing the biggest drug epidemic in our country’s history – 174 people die of a drug overdose every day, according to DEA officials. To reverse this trend, the DEA combines their law enforcement mission with drug prevention education.

Established in 2001, the DEA Educational Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to preventing drug abuse. The foundation supports the DEA through advocacy, outreach, and educational programs.