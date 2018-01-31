General Aviation News

Video: RANS S-10 flying in New Zealand

by

Ross Brodie recently posted this video to YouTube of several RANS S-10 Sakotas flying in formation and performing aerobatics over Rangitata Island Aerodrome in South Canterbury, New Zealand.

