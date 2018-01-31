Video: RANS S-10 flying in New Zealand

Ross Brodie recently posted this video to YouTube of several RANS S-10 Sakotas flying in formation and performing aerobatics over Rangitata Island Aerodrome in South Canterbury, New Zealand.
Ross Brodie recently posted this video to YouTube of several RANS S-10 Sakotas flying in formation and performing aerobatics over Rangitata Island Aerodrome in South Canterbury, New Zealand.
Be a better informed pilot.
Join over 110,000 readers each month and get real-world news and information direct to your inbox, each day.
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.