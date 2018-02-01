Avidyne taps Duncan Aviation as repair center

Avidyne has extended its repair service agreement with Duncan Aviation, designating Duncan as the exclusive worldwide provider of repair services for Avidyne’s MHD300 MHD (Multi-Hazard Display), EX600 MFD (Multi-Function Display), and ATD150 ½-3-ATI Traffic Display.
Since 2010, Duncan Aviation has provided similar exclusive repair and support services for Avidyne’s legacy display products, including the 5-RR FSD, and the FlightMax 440, 450, 640, 650, 700, 740, 750, 800, 850 & 950 model MFDs. In 2014 Duncan added Avidyne’s EX500 MFD repair support.
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.