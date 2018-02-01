Signature buys self-service fuel facility at KSBA

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Signature Flight Support has purchased the only self-service 100LL facility at the Santa Barbara Airport (KSBA).

The facility, expected to be available to customers in the coming weeks, will offer general aviation pilots the option to refuel their own aircraft.

Self-service customers receive complimentary parking on Signature’s transient ramp for the day and pedestrian access to and from the Airport Operations Area (AOA) via Signature’s FBO facilities.

Full-service customers will continue to receive additional benefits, such as the use of a crew car use and Signature TailWins rewards.

Signature also provides self-serve avgas at 14 locations within its North American network: Asheville, N.C. (AVL), Broomfield, Colorado (BJC), Frederick, Maryland (FDK), Greensboro, N.C. (GSO), Hilton Head, S.C. (HXD), Lafayette, Louisiana (LFT), Rochester, Minnesota (RST), Santa Fe, N.M .(SFE), Trenton, N.J. (TTN), West Palm Beach, Florida (F45), Winston-Salem, N.C., (INT), Waukegan, Illinois (UGN) and Williston, N.D. (ISN).