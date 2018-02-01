Thousands of little-known airfields now online

A new website, Abandoned and Little-Known Airfields, has launched, featuring Paul Freeman’s collection of history, charts and photos of airfields in the United Stated that are little known and no longer exist.

The collection includes all 50 states and lists 2,260 airports.

“As a pilot, a particular interest of mine has always been the abandoned airfields that dot the landscape of much of this country,” Freeman told officials with the Recreational Aviation Foundation.

Freeman notes that these airfields could have value in an emergency.

He also finds value in their “sometimes fascinating history,” he said, adding he “always tries to land at as many airports as possible, to learn a little about each one.”

Freeman added he depends on the pilot community for information on location, history, photos, and other useful information about these airfields.